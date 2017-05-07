Las Vegas police shoot, kill man armed with axes

Police survey the scene during an officer-involved shooting in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue early Sunday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journa)

A man armed with two axes was fatally shot by police during a confrontation in the east Las Vegas Valley, Metro said Sunday morning.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. Saturday to the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue after a security guard called Las Vegas police to report “a man was acting erratically and attacking him with a shovel,” said Kelly McMahill of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Our officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the male that the security guard was in a fight with,” said McMahill, captain of Metro’s Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

The officers, she said, repeatedly gave the man commands to comply with their orders at the scene near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

“And he refused, at which point he exited his house and he appeared to have a weapon in each one of his hands,” McMahill said. “The officers again made multiple commands for him to drop his weapons and he again refused.”

At that point, she said, one officer fired a “less lethal” shotgun — which fires beanbags — in the direction of the suspect, and almost simultaneously, the second officer fired a handgun at the suspect.

“It appears at the same time as the officers were firing their weapons, the suspect threw the items he was holding in his hands,” McMahill said.”At this point, we believe those to be a small ax and a larger pickax that are back at the scene.”

The man, struck by gunfire, went down at the scene and is deceased, McMahill said.

In 72 hours, the undersheriff will hold another briefing offering more information regarding the incident, she said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Final update for the night from Cpt. Kelly McMahill of Metro's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing #RJNow pic.twitter.com/wvrKskytmX — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 7, 2017

We're still waiting for an update. Patrol cars are blocking off the entrance to the neighborhood and the surrounding area pic.twitter.com/ONEoVFx65Z — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 7, 2017

5200 block of Shreve Avenue, Las Vegas