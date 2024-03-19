Las Vegas police to detail shooting of suspect outside Target

Las Vegas police responded to a Target store, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, Wednesday evening after reports of a man armed with a knife.

Authorities on Tuesday are expected to release details about the circumstances that led to a Metropolitan Police Department officer fatally shooting a man suspected of robbing someone outside a Target store.

Officers found the man, identified by the coroner as Las Vegas resident Ismael Castillo, and directed him to drop the weapon. Police said Castillo charged at officers who shot and killed him.

Late last week, Metro identified Sergeant Brett Brosnahan, 42, as the officer involved in the shooting. Brosnahan has been employed with Metro since 2009. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

