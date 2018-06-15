Las Vegas shooting video shows citizens pitching in to help

On Oct. 1, 2017, hundreds of heroes sprung into action in Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. Many were police or EMS. Many were ordinary people.

Uniformed emergency responders flooded the Strip in the hours following the Oct. 1 shooting at a country music festival.

But they didn’t act alone.

Footage from police body cameras shows that heroes sans official garb — including off-duty police and emergency medical crews and laypeople — were instrumental in helping usher concertgoers from the festival grounds and aiding the hundreds wounded in the mass shooting.

The footage was released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department in the sixth batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival.

People working at the festival grounds ran to shut off lights that shone brightly on concertgoers attempting to hide or flee. Other festival ground employees opened gates to create additional exits.

As the shooting unfolded and the carnage mounted, off-duty medics offered their helped.

“I need a job. I’m a nurse,” one woman tells an officer.

Other people offered their trucks to transport victims to hospitals or carried the wounded.

Some handed officers water.

In the background, a man is heard thanking an officer.

“We appreciate you guys,” he said.

