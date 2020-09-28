Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California

A suspect has been taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol, several hours after a shooting on the Strip late Sunday left one person critically injured and a hotel-casino on lockdown for several hours.

Visitors wait in a line during a lockdown at the Flamingo on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Andrew Schilinski)

Las Vegas police secure an area during a lockdown inside the Flamingo on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Andrew Schilinski)

One Las Vegas police unit is parked at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino front door early Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, atafterter a shooting Sunday night. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said a man “was involved in an altercation” with five to 10 men around 11 p.m. on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“At some point during the altercation, a male suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper torso,” Gordon said. “After the shooting, the group of males ran north, then east.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital in “critical but stable condition,” Gordon said.

CHP apprehension

Gordon said at 6 a.m. a suspect in the shooting was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol.

“(They) are being held in a California jail pending steps to extradite him back to California,” Gordon said.

The name of the individual apprehended was not immediately released. The suspect was apprehended “while traveling toward California,” but it was not immediately clear if the arrest was made on Interstate 15.

The search for a gunman caused significant inconvenience for guests at the Flamingo. Andrew Schilinski, who is visiting from Florida and staying at the Flamingo, said the casino was on lockdown shortly after 11 p.m. Guests were prevented from using stairwells or elevators for hours while police investigated whether a suspect had fled into the casino.

“No one can exit the hotel or get to their rooms. The elevators and stairwells are locked down,” Schilinski said of the lockdown, adding that by 2:30 a.m. he had been standing in line for three hours waiting to get upstairs.

Schilinski said police were blocking the elevator bays to prevent people from going upstairs from just after 11 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. There were a few hundred people waiting for the elevators when police started letting people upstairs in “a free-for-all as everyone pushed and shoved and crowded into the elevators,” he said.

‘Absolute mess’

“COVID social distancing is out the window,” he said. “It’s an absolute mess.”

Gordon said at 3:15 a.m. that officers had searched the Flamingo but the suspect was not found in the hotel.

Shortly after the shooting, traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission showed at least five patrol cars lined up along Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of the Flamingo, until about 3 a.m. By 5 a.m., it was business as usual at the casino, with many guests questioned by the Review-Journal unaware of the lockdown earlier in the morning.

Last week, Las Vegas police reported that overall violent crime is up less than 1 percent in 2020 on the Strip and adjacent areas, but aggravated assaults are up 29 percent year to date.

