Las Vegas Victims’ Fund panel gets feedback from 1,700 people

More than 1,700 people submitted comments to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, providing feedback on the plan to distribute raised money to victims and survivors of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting.

Scott Nielson, chairman of the Las Vegas Victims Fund committee, listens to survivors at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. It was the second town hall that day so the committee could hear out the community on how to distribute the funds. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Las Vegas Victims’ Fund released a draft protocol Nov. 15, proposing that families of the deceased and people who suffered permanent brain damage or permanent paralysis resulting in continuous home medical aid would receive the highest level of payment out of the fund.

People who were physically injured and first admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of the shooting for at least one night between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 would receive the next level of funding, according to the draft.

Fund committee chairman Scott Nielson said the committee has “already gone through” all of the comments and is considering revisions to the draft. The majority of the comments came in what Nielson called a “form email” in which there were several paragraphs of text and then a lengthy list of signatories.

“The committee met Monday to consider comments and discuss comments. We are still discussing them and are working on a revision of the protocol,” Nielson said.

Nielson said the revision will directly address some of the concerns raised in the feedback the committee received.

A final protocol will still be adopted on or by Dec. 15, he said.

