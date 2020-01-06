Las Vegas woman wounded in shooting at apartment complex

A woman who was leaving her apartment to buy diapers for her baby was shot in central Las Vegas Monday morning.

Las Vegas police investigate the shooting of a woman at an apartment complex at 3720 Royal Crest St. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One witness said the woman may have been struck by a stray bullet. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Las Vegas police said they were called to an apartment complex at 3720 Royal Crest St. shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a person shot. They found the female victim suffering from a single gunshot.

Lt. Kris Burke said a suspect was taken into custody.

The woman was shot as she was on a walkway outside her apartment. The bullet struck the woman in the foot, police said.

A witness, Rick McGrown, said the victim was leaving her apartment, headed to buy diapers, when she was struck.

“She was walking down the hallway, she gets in front of her neighbor’s, she said she heard a gunshot, and then she said her foot felt like it was on fire,” McGrown said.

“She said, ‘Rick I got shot’ and she took off her shoe and showed me,’” McGrown said, adding that he told the victim, “At least it is a long ways from your heart.”

