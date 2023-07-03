Man accused of shooting at police during DUI investigation

Henderson police say the boyfriend of a driver being investigated for DUI now faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Jordan Smith (Henderson Police Department)

A man is under arrest after a shooting in Henderson on Saturday.

During a DUI investigation, a Henderson police officer heard multiple gunshots near Sunridge Heights and Eastern Avenue, according to a police release.

Jordan Smith, 34, was revealed to be the boyfriend of the driver being investigated for DUI and had discharged his firearm within the vicinity of the traffic stop, the release said.

Smith is being held on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person and five counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

