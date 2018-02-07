Man arrested after kidnapping, shooting in western Las Vegas

A woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into a home and shot the man before taking the woman’s to another home, McGrath said. She safely escaped to a store near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

A man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning after fatally shooting her friend, Las Vegas police said.

Several neighbors called police about 3:50 a.m. to report hearing a woman screaming in the driveway of a home on the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Police found a man who appeared to be about 30 with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man who was shot died at an area hospital. Police did not release the identities of any of the people involved.

The suspected shooter has been arrested, police said.

About 30 minutes after police were called, a police helicopter spotted the suspected shooter’s gray BMW speeding near Russel Road and Jones Boulevard, police said. Patrol vehicles chased the BMW to Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue, where the man arrested.

Police also arrested a woman at the apartment kidnapped woman was taken, McGrath said.

“I don’t actually know her involvement in this, but she is involved,” he said.

The woman who was kidnapped had filed several stalking and domestic violence reports against the ex-boyfriend since November, McGrath said. The man was arrested in November, he said.

The woman’s most recent complaint against the ex-boyfriend came Friday, police said. The woman had a restraining order against the man that was in effect at the time of the shooting, police said.

“I think we have to give this young lady some credit that she actually did file a crime report. She did call police to get restraining orders, and oftentimes we don’t see that” McGrath said.

McGrath said the suspected shooter is affiliated with a biker gang. Police went to the woman’s home Tuesday evening to follow up on her Friday report and attempt to put together a case against the man. The woman agreed to go stay somewhere else after police went to her home, McGrath said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

