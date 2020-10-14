Man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend shot in leg

A 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder allegedly shot his girlfriend last week after she tried to break up with him, according to an arrest report.

Abdul Valentin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The arrest report identified the man as Abdul Valentin, although court records list his name as Abdul Valetine. He was arrested in connection with an Oct. 7 shooting, which his girlfriend said happened during an argument when “she told him she was going to break up with him,” the report said.

She told police that Valentin punched her several times and then shot her in the leg, breaking her bone, while they were arguing in front of Valentin’s apartment on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, the report said.

Police were called to the apartment about 10:50 p.m. Oct. 7 after a report of the shooting. A neighbor told police he saw a man “shove” the woman into a car and speed away. Officers later found Valentin and the woman outside the University Medical Center emergency room, where Valentin had driven her, the report said.

While at the hospital, the woman told police that after Valentin punched her, he pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her, the report said.

Valentin initially told police that a stranger shot into his car and injured his girlfriend, but later he admitted that his gun was used in the shooting, the report said.

He told police he was “angry when he was arguing with her and was aggressive while holding the gun” but said the shooting was an accident, the report said.

Valentin has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into a structure, domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday with a $5,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 27.

