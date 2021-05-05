Man charged with shooting at ex-girlfriend and friend on US 95

Police say a Las Vegas man has been arrested in the attempted shooting of his ex-girlfriend and another man as they drove on U.S. Highway 95 in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Anthony Emilian (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a Las Vegas man has been arrested in the attempted shooting of his ex-girlfriend and another man as they drove on U.S. Highway 95 in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Anthony Emilian, 18, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and a single count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Emilian states Emilian’s ex-girlfriend told police she was driving a friend to his job on Friday at 6:33 p.m. in her pickup when she saw Emilian, her ex-boyfriend, following her in a Chevrolet Malibu. As she drove on the highway near Cheyenne Avenue, she said Emilian pulled up alongside and opened fire.

A bullet shattered her window, but she and her friend were not injured.

Police said a witness in a third vehicle also called police to say they witnessed the shooting. The witness said they saw the Malibu chasing after the pickup and saw an arm extend out the Malibu before a gunshot rang out.

Police said Emilian’s ex-girlfriend told police the couple broke up about a week earlier. When police arrested Emilian Tuesday, they said he told them, “I work two jobs. Why didn’t you guys pick me up there? It happened 4 days ago.”

Emilian subsequently asked for an attorney.

Emilian is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.