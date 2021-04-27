54°F
Shootings

Man critically injured in central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 5:52 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man was critically injured in a shooting in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 2:56 a.m. police were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue, for a report of shots fired.

“An adult male victim was struck by gunfire,” Gordon wrote in a text. “The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.”

Police continued to search for a gunman Tuesday morning, with Gordon saying “the suspect is currently at large and the investigation is ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

