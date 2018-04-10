Shootings

Man dies after being shot at motel near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2018 - 10:39 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2018 - 12:34 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday night at a motel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called at 9 p.m. to Motel 6, 5058 Dean Martin Drive, after receiving reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital where he later died Tuesday morning.

The shooter remains at-large, Gordon said. Police did not have a description of the shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

