Man fatally shot at bus stop in east Las Vegas

A man was fatally shot during an argument at a bus stop in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said police were called to the bus stop near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Simultaneously, police received an alert from technology used by police known as ShotSpotter to detect gunshots in the Las Vegas Valley. The ShotSpotter alert also indicated shots were fired near the intersection.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Paulo Viana, 62, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johansson said “there was some type of argument” between the deceased and an assailant.

