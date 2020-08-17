Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police in west valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in the west valley on Sunday evening.

Metropolitan police investigate an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Capt. Yasenia Yatomi gives a press briefing about an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in the west valley on Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said officers responded to the 2800 block of Cygnus Street around 4:20 p.m.

A woman had called 911 to report that her husband was suffering from a mental episode and making “politically motivated statements” before firing three shots inside the house, Yatomi said.

The woman fled the home just before officers arrived, Yatomi said. Officers arrived and the man came outside armed with a gun.

Officers fired multiple rounds and hit the man, then took him into custody and attempted to provide medical aid, Yatomi said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a residence on the 2800 block of Cygnus Street twice in June – a family disturbance call on June 11 and an “unknown trouble” call on June 13, according to police dispatch logs.

