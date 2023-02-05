Man fatally shot during southeast valley verbal altercation

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

A man was fatally shot in southeast Las Vegas Valley early Saturday.

At around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with another person who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Anyone with information can call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

No further information was available.

