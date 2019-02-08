Man fires gun near south Las Vegas Strip hotel

A man fired a gun on the south Las Vegas Strip after an argument early Thursday morning, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man fired a gun on the south Las Vegas Strip after an argument early Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near the Luxor and Mandalay Bay, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Thursday afternoon.

Officers believe a man fired a single shot outside of a resort after an argument, he said.

No one was injured, Hadfield said.

The cause of the argument was still under investigation Thursday afternoon, and police had made no arrests, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South