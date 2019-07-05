Man hospitalized after being shot in abdomen in east Las Vegas

A man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen was expected to survived after a shooting Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Bennett Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man is expected to survive, Beas said.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

