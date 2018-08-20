Man hospitalized after being shot near central Las Vegas hotel

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot in the central valley.

Las Vegas police have taped off the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 3970 Paradise Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, shooting near a La Quinta Inn & Suites at 3970 Paradise Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 3970 Paradise Road, near Flamingo Road, after security guards found a man suffering a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the man was shot in an alley less than a block away and then ran to La Quinta for help. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

Gordon said the shooter is not in custody.

