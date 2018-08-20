Man hospitalized after being shot near central Las Vegas hotel

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot in the central valley.
Police responded to the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 3970 Paradise Road, near Flamingo Road, after security guards found a man suffering a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
Gordon said the man was shot in an alley less than a block away and then ran to La Quinta for help. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.
Gordon said the shooter is not in custody.
