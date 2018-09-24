Man hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in a central valley neighborhood.

Las Vegas police are investigating early Monday morning after a man was shot on the 5100 block of Gray Lane in the Parkway Villas gated community, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle blocks the entrance to an alley on Maryland Parkway near Hacienda while police search for a suspected shooter. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in a central valley neighborhood.

A man called police just before 2 a.m. and said his son had been shot on the 5100 block of Gray Lane, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, Gordon said. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police set up a perimeter around the Parkway Villas community on Maryland while they searched for the shooter, but left the area about 3 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.