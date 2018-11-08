Man hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the eastern Las Vegas Valley that left one man hospitalized.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 8:40 p.m. to Bonanza Road and Ute Lane, near Nellis Boulevard, to reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown Wednesday night, Johansson said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

36.174089, -115.060623