Man in custody after central Las Vegas home invasion

Las Vegas police are investigating a home invasion during which a gun was discharged late Wednesday.

A woman called 911 about 11:30 p.m. to report that a man was trying to get into a residence in the 2100 block of Las Flores Street, near West Oakey Boulevard and South Arville Street, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman and a male friend were inside the residence and locked themselves in the bathroom, Gordon said.

The suspect entered the residence and made his way to the bathroom and pointed a gun at the woman. The suspect and woman struggled over the gun, causing it to discharge. Nobody was injured.

The friend picked up the gun and threw it out the bathroom window.

When officers arrived they found the suspect in front of the residence and took him into custody, Gordon said.

The handgun was recovered.

