Man in custody after police shooting in southwest Las Vegas

An officer shot at a man accused of intruding in a southwest valley home Sunday and later jumping onto the homeowner, a woman in her 70s, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about noon Sunday to the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, where a man tried to break into one home by breaking a window and was scared away by the owner.

The man jumped the back wall of that home and into another yard on the 3500 block of West Maule Avenue and entered that residence, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser said Sunday afternoon.

“The homeowner actually found him inside, at which time they exchanged words,” Prosser said.

The man fled and jumped onto the wall between her home and a neighbor’s. The woman followed the man outside and found him standing on top of the wall.

As a Metro officer arrived, the woman approached the suspect to ask why he had been inside her home, and “they started exchanging words,” Prosser said.

The officer was giving the man’s description and location of the break-in over his radio when “the suspect jumped off the wall onto the elderly victim, grabbed an unknown object and began motioning as though he was going to start striking her,” Prosser said.

The officer fired multiple rounds, and the man jumped a wall bordering the yard. “The suspect was not struck,” Prosser said.

He then was taken into custody with the help of a police dog. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries caused by the dog, Prosser said.

The woman also was treated for minor injuries, she said.

The officer’s identity will be released after 48 hours, in line with Metro protocol.

