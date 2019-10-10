Man injured in shooting in east Las Vegas

A man who was shot Wednesday night near Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard is expected to survive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night in the east valley.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting at Quincy Street and Stewart Avenue, west of Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Hernandez said.

Police continued to investigate Wednesday night, and have not found a shooter. Further information was not immediately available.

