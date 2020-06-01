Man shoots girlfriend during argument, Las Vegas police say

A Las Vegas man shot his girlfriend after an argument at their central valley apartment on Sunday night, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said a man told a neighbor that his girlfriend had been shot in their apartment on the 3200 block of South Pecos Road around 7:21 p.m. When officers arrived at the apartment they found a woman on the bed in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Gordon said an investigation showed that the couple got into an argument inside their apartment and “at some point during the argument a gun came out and the victim was shot.”

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man was taken into custody, Gordon said.

