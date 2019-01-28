Man shot after downtown Las Vegas fight inside Stewart Market

A possible family disturbance Sunday night at a downtown Las Vegas market left one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police responded about 10:10 p.m. to the Steward Market, 2021 Stewart Ave., after reports of a fight between a man and a woman, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The man left the store while the woman made a call. A few minutes later, two people come to help the woman and when they leave, shots are fired.

The man was shot in the knee and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for suspects.