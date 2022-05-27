Man shot by North Las Vegas police identified

The man was shot once Wednesday by North Las Vegas police after running away from a fight, according to a department spokesman.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, near the 1800 block of Fawn Hedge Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police on Friday identified the man shot by police during a domestic dispute.

Armando Gutierrez-Salinas, 37, was shot once Wednesday by North Las Vegas police after running away from a fight on the 1800 block of Fawn Hedge Avenue, according to a statement Friday from police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Officers were initially called to the home around 1:20 a.m. after seven calls from neighbors about a violent altercation inside the home. Moments later, Cuevas said, a man called police to report that his son had fired three rounds into the air and held a gun to his head.

Police said Gutierrez-Salinas ran away through multiple backyards and when confronted, he refused to drop the gun. He was shot once and taken to University Medical Center, where police said he was in stable condition Friday.

No officers were injured, and the officers involved were on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Cuevas said.

The officers were expected to be identified in the coming days.

According to a message from Cuevas, Gutierrez-Salinas had prior charges of attempted possession of an altered rifle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stun gun by a felon and domestic battery, as well as “other charges out of California.”

Gutierrez-Salinas was booked in absentia on charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited person with a firearm, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, domestic battery with a deadly weapon on an elderly person, and three counts of discharging a firearm.

