Man shot bystander while trying to scare ex-girlfriend, police say

A man is charged with attempted murder after Las Vegas police said he shot a bystander while trying to scare his ex-girlfriend last month.

Lorenzo Granville (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lorenzo Granville, 53, shot a man twice in the stomach Sept. 15 while driving through his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex near East Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators interviewed neighbors who witnessed the shooting before determining Granville had been heard arguing with a woman in the complex that day, police said.

The woman told police she is Granville’s ex-girlfriend and that he had been threatening to harm her after using fake phone numbers and his resources as a real estate agent to determine where she had moved to, according to the report.

“Granville was threatening to return to her residence and shoot her and her apartment,” the woman told police. “(She) stated Granville further told her he was going to kill her, her new boyfriend, her father and her daughter.”

The condition of the man who was shot was unknown, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and was undergoing surgery during the investigation.

Police were able to identify Granville because he was seen wearing a pink suit at the time of the shooting and left a pink jacket in his car on the property after taking an Uber to leave the scene.

Granville was arrested Sept. 16 and is being held on $25,000 bail. On Monday, prosecutors opened an additional case charging Granville with stalking and harassment.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

