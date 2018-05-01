Man shot during fight inside northwest Las Vegas gas station

Las Vegas police are investigating Tuesday morning after a man was shot at a gas station in the northwest valley.
The shooting was called in about 12:30 a.m. at the Town Center Grocer, 6000 Sky Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
A group of people got into a fight inside the store, Gordon said. One of them drew a gun and shot a man several times.
The man who was shot was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Gordon said. The shooter was found in a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody.
6000 Sky Pointe Drive Las Vegas, Nevada