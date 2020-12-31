45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Man shot in Christmas night homicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 8:26 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2020 - 7:59 pm
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot Christmas Day as a 45-year-old Las Vegas man.

David McMillam, 45, of Las Vegas, died Christmas Day after he was shot at an apartment complex, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. to the Reno Villas apartments, 5055 Jeffreys St., near South Eastern and East Reno avenues, after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots, and found McMillam in the breezeway between apartments suffering from one gunshot wound, the Review-Journal previously reported.

His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Thursday.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

A previous version of this story misstated the date and location of the incident, as well as the victim’s last name.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
2
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
4
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
5
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST