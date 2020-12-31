Man shot in Christmas night homicide identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot Christmas Day as a 45-year-old Las Vegas man.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David McMillam, 45, of Las Vegas, died Christmas Day after he was shot at an apartment complex, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. to the Reno Villas apartments, 5055 Jeffreys St., near South Eastern and East Reno avenues, after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots, and found McMillam in the breezeway between apartments suffering from one gunshot wound, the Review-Journal previously reported.

His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Thursday.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

A previous version of this story misstated the date and location of the incident, as well as the victim’s last name.

