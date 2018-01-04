Man shot in leg during robbery at northwest Las Vegas park

A man was shot in the leg early Thursday morning at a park in the northwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man told police he was shot when someone tried to rob him at Knickerbocker Park, near Dorrell Lane and Shaumber Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Police were notified about 1:20 a.m. after the man took himself to the hospital, Kisfalvi said. The man’s injury was not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Dorrell Lane and Shaumber Road Las Vegas, Nevada