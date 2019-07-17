Man shot in leg near downtown Las Vegas, police say

A man was hospitalized in unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting near downtown Las Vegas that left a man hospitalized with a leg wound.

Officers were called about 9:10 p.m. to the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, east of Fremont Street, after report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. A man was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound to his leg. His condition was unclear.

Detectives continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and had not located a suspect as of Tuesday night, Gordon said.

Further information was not immediately available.

