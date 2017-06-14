Man shot sitting in apartment near downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday morning while sitting inside his apartment north of downtown.

He was shot about 1:10 a.m. on the 1500 block of 21st Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A bullet “came into” the man’s apartment and hit him in the shoulder, Gordon said.

He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Police didn’t have information on a shooter. Detectives are investigating.

