Man undergoes surgery after shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police were investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that seriously injured a man.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Wynn Road, near Viking Road in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that seriously injured a man.

Lt. David Gordon said the man was shot about 6:03 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Wynn Road, near Viking Road in Las Vegas. The victim was driven to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by a relative, Gordon said.

The victim was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning. Gordon said an investigation was underway as police attempted to identify a suspect and motive in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.