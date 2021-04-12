Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Las Vegas hospital, police say

Las Vegas police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital early Monday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said in a text that “the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.” The man was dropped off at the hospital at 12:38 a.m.

Gordon said the injuries to the victim were serious, but that the man is expected to survive. Police are trying to identify the circumstances of exactly how he was shot.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.