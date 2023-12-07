50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Maryland Parkway reopens after UNLV shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 7:34 am
 
Updated December 7, 2023 - 7:36 am
Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus reopens for traffic Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus reopens for traffic Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV confirmed on its X account Monday morning that Maryland Parkway is open for traffic.

The roads around UNLV were closed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth.

Vehicles that were left on the university’s main campus can now be accessed and retrieved.

The following buildings are currently inaccessible: Beam Hall, Humanities, the Student Union, the UNLV Bookstore and Wright Hall. Anyone who needs to gather essential items that are not in those buildings can do so at their convenience. Students are asked to contact University Police Services at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance to buildings that are not impacted by the investigation.

All classes and academic-related activities have been canceled through Dec. 10.

UNLV said police will maintain a strong presence on the main campus as the investigation continues.

In addition, students were allowed to return to student housing on Wednesday night.

MOST READ
1
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
5
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
Resources available for those affected by UNLV shooting
Resources available for those affected by UNLV shooting
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley
UNLV shooting leads to road closures in Las Vegas Valley