MGM Resorts seems to know location of Jesus Campos

Where is Jesus Campos? MGM Resorts International seems to know.

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who first encountered mass shooter Stephen Paddock, is shown in an image provided by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America. SPFPA

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who first encountered mass shooter Stephen Paddock, second from right, is shown in an image provided by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America. Campos was given the "SPFPA Hero Award" for bravery in the line of duty. SPFPA

A sign warning members of the news media not to enter Jesus Campos' home in east Las Vegas hangs on a gate on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Sandy Lopez Las Vegas Review-Journal

Where is Jesus Campos? MGM Resorts International seems to know.

The whereabouts of the 25-year-old Mandalay Bay security guard, who first encountered mass shooter Stephen Paddock and was shot in the leg by the gunman, has been unknown since he failed to show up to five television interviews scheduled Thursday by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America.

But a statement released this morning by MGM, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, suggests something that he’s simply shy and doesn’t want media attention.

MGM told the Review-Journal in a Tuesday email: “Jesus Campos wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing. He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy. We could not be more proud of Jesus.”

Campos, who was shot in the right thigh by Paddock as he approached the gunman’s suite at Mandalay Bay, has become a critical witness in the mass shooting because the police timeline of the events of Oct. 1 has changed twice.

Initially, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo reported that Paddock shot Campos after firing on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Then the sheriff reversed course and said Campos was shot about six minutes before Paddock started firing on the concert goers. MGM strongly disputed that account.

Late last week, Lombardo reversed course again and said Campos was shot at about the same time Paddock started firing into the festival crowd.

Campos’ account of the events is expected to shed more light on what happened in the moments before the shooting that killed 58 people and injured almost 500.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Brian Joseph at bjoseph@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5208. Follow @bjoseph1 on Twitter.