Nevada senator’s son to have competency hearing in wake of shooting

Na’Onche Osborne, 21, son of Pat Spearman, allegedly shot his cousin during a dispute in North Las Vegas last month.

Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman, center, surrounded by friends, family and supporters, holds a press conference to address a shooting at her home involving her son, outside of the City of North Las vegas Justice Facility, in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The son of North Las Vegas mayoral candidate and state Sen. Pat Spearman is scheduled to have a competency hearing later this month after he allegedly shot his cousin, court records show.

Na’Onche Osborne, 21, is being held without bail after his arrest on Oct. 20. He has been charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a structure, court records show.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Spearman spoke at a press conference the next day to address the shooting.

She said her nephew was shot by her son Osborne. Spearman said she adopted Osborne as a teenager.

The victim was shot in the hip and taken to University Medical Center. Osborne allegedly shot his cousin after an argument over Osborne blowing marijuana smoke into the face of a 5-year-old boy, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

Osborne fled the scene but ran to a gas station on North Aliante Parkway, about a mile from the home. He told a clerk that he wanted to turn himself in. Police arrived and found Osborne sitting on the counter. He was then taken into custody, according to the report.

Family members told police that there had been issues with Osborne since he moved into the home in March.

He allegedly made multiple threats to shoot the family and on one occasion fired a gun through a wall into another room that was occupied, according to the report.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Alex Cuevas said the unreported shooting occurred on Sept. 1 and was still under investigation.

Osborne has post traumatic stress disorder stemming from “trauma from his childhood,” according to the report.

Osborne’s attorney Ozzie Fumo did not respond for comment. Spearman’s campaign manager Lisa Mayo DeRiso said Wednesday that Spearman could not comment while “the investigation and legal challenges are facing her son.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.

Osborne is due in court on Nov. 18 for a competency hearing.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.