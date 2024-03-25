North Las Vegas police ask for help in shooting that left baby wounded
The shooting began with a package theft, North Las Vegas police said.
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-month-old baby and a man in his 30s.
The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Bulloch Street. The victims suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a package theft that later ended in gunfire.
The person of interest is described as a man last seen wearing a dark hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Crocs shoes.
Police are urging anybody with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
Anonymous tipsters also may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com
