North Las Vegas police identify suspect in tow yard shooting

North Las Vegas police have identified a tow-truck driver accused in a shooting Thursday night at a tow yard that left a man in “very critical” condition.

Jason Harris (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Jason Harris, 28, faces two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, court and jail records show.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Thursday at a tow yard on the 4200 block of Donovan Way, near Losee and Craig roads, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

As of Friday afternoon, the man in his late 20s remained hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he was “fighting for his life,” Leavitt said. Fast Towing is on the block where the shooting happened.

Detectives believe the shooting happened after a disagreement between a tow-truck driver and a vehicle owner turned into a fight, Leavitt said. The tow-truck driver fled the scene after the shooting, but was later arrested, he said.

