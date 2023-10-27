69°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas police seek information about shootings at residence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 5:16 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shots fired at a North Las Vegas residence on two occasions about two months apart have police seeking the public’s help.

The residence is in the area of East Centennial Parkway and North Lawrence Street. The incidents occurred about 11:25 p.m. Aug. 18 and the second about 3 a.m. Oct. 25.

Detectives are pursuing leads but are seeking the public’s help with any information and asking area residents to check their home security cameras for footage related to these incidents.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

