Off-duty Las Vegas police officer wounded in shooting

An officer was shot and two people have been taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night in the northwest valley.

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, forcing the closure of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Fourth Street. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large law enforcement presence is visible, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Fourth Street. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was shot and two people have been taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night in the northwest valley.

An off-duty officer was involved in the shooting in the area of Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Police in the area early Thursday morning were still looking for at least two more people believed to be involved in the shooting.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound, Hadfield said.

Police found two people involved in the shooting near downtown Las Vegas, and they have been taken into custody, Hadfield said. Those two people were also suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

What looks like a large police presence has shut down Decatur Boulevard at Gowan Road in both directions. No official word from @LVMPD about what happened. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/fYbBhOyAdE — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) August 22, 2019

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Decatur was closed in both directions early Thursday morning as detectives continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.