One dead, second injured in North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2022 - 6:48 am
 
Updated May 17, 2022 - 7:04 am
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was fatally shot and a second was injured in a shooting in North Las Vegas late Monday.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said just prior to midnight, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way for a shooting.

“Upon their arrival they located a male adult, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Cuevas said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died. His name was not immediately released.

A second shooting victim found at the scene was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police were still at the scene of the crime early Tuesday. Police said they were not releasing information about possible suspects “to help protect the integrity of the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-2133. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow

@GlennatRJ on Twitter.

