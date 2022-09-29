Person hospitalized after reports of shots fired on Strip

The shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after reports of shots fired on the Strip Thursday morning.

At around 2:50 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Later, a victim arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

He said it appeared the victim at the hospital was shot at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo.

No further information was available.

