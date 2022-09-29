95°F
jeff_german
Shootings

Person hospitalized after reports of shots fired on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2022 - 4:56 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after reports of shots fired on the Strip Thursday morning.

At around 2:50 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Later, a victim arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

He said it appeared the victim at the hospital was shot at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

