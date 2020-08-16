Police: 1 shot in clash at Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

Police were notified at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the popular tourist spot on 5100 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

One person was shot Sunday morning after two groups of people argued about whose turn it was for a photo in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were notified at 3:45 a.m. at the popular tourist spot at 5100 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart.

A bystander who was not part of either group was shot in the knee, Stuart said.

There have been no arrests, and the victim was reported to be stable, Stuart said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.