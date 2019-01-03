Police end weekly releases of Las Vegas shooting records

There will be no more major releases of body camera footage or documents related to the Las Vegas shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

The concert grounds on the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, Oct. 2, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @VegasPhotograph

Since mid-2018, Metro has released 34 batches of records related to the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest musical festival, where a shooter killed 58 concertgoers and injured hundreds more from a room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

“We don’t expect any further major releases of either video or documents related to 1 October; however, we are now doing due diligence to ensure that all documents have been released,” Metro said in an emailed statement to media on Thursday. “If documents are identified that have not previously been released, they will be made available. At this time there are no more scheduled weekly releases.”

The weekly dispatches came after the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued the department for access to the records. The most recent batch of records, released to media on Dec. 27, included 83 video files and 18 documents.

In total, hundreds of videos, 911 calls and documents have been released. Review-Journal reporters continue to review the records.

