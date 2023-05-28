Police identify 2 officers who shot robbery suspect

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting which occurred in the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road Thursday night.

Las Vegas police Saturday night identified the two officers who shot a robbery suspect west of the Strip.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, Detective Christopher Gowens and Officer Joshua Leach shot a man who pulled out a gun while police tried to take the man into custody in the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Gowens, 45, has worked for the department since 2014. He is assigned to the investigative services division for the major violators/narcotics crimes bureau.

According to Review-Journal archives, Gowens was identified by Metro in two fatal police shootings in 2015 and 2016.

Leach, 33, has been employed by Metro since 2020 and works in the east community policing division in northeast Las Vegas.

Both officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave following the shooting.

