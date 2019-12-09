Police investigate east Las Vegas shooting

A man is expected to survive after being shot in the shoulder in east Las Vegas early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A resident at a mobile home park on the 5300 block of East Flamingo Road, told police she heard gunshots about 3:30 a.m., looked out the window and saw a man screaming as he laid in the street, said Metropolitan Lt. David Gordon in a text.

Another resident reported “possibly” seeing an unknown person shooting from a white vehicle, Gordon said.

No shooter has been found.

The victim was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition, Gordon said.

