Police investigate shooting at central Las Vegas gas station

Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting at a central valley gas station early Wednesday.

Several rounds were fired into the building and gas pumps at an AM/PM station at 2955 S. Paradise Road about 1:45 a.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

There were no reported injuries.

The shooter fled the scene in a small white car that was last seen southbound into a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Swenson Street, Gordon said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Nobody was in custody as of 5:30 a.m. and detectives were investigating, he said.