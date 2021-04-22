Police investigate shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of an individual on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday.

Police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said at 2:22 a.m. the person was shot on the sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard South just north of Flamingo Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital with survivable injuries.

Few details about what led up to the shooting were released.

“The suspect is still outstanding and detectives are on scene,” Swanbeck said in a text. “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public at this time.”

