Police investigate shooting on southeast Las Vegas trail

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on a trail in the southeast valley Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on a trail in the southeast valley Tuesday.

About 11:40 a.m., a man had called 911 to report that he had been shot on a trail near a wash on the 3200 block of South Mojave Road, near East Desert Inn Road. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The victim was not able to give a description of the suspect or suspects, Meltzer said. Police were still investigating Tuesday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately known, Meltzer added.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

3200 south Mojave Road, las vegas, nv